Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 26, 2024 : NIO, T, RDDT, CVS, PFE, VZ

March 26, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.25 to 18,338.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,500,392 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $4.91, with 1,966,608 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.8% of the target price of $7.35.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0101 at $17.11, with 1,620,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is +7.45 at $67.25, with 1,208,325 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.98 at $78.00, with 902,162 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $27.43, with 861,816 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.37% of the target price of $35.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $40.88, with 751,886 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.85% of the target price of $45.5.

