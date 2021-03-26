Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 26, 2021 : NIO, RLX, TME, BIDU, SQQQ, AMC, QQQ, TIGR, AAPL, VIPS, PLTR, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -25.59 to 12,754.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,340,812 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -2.94 at $35.00, with 6,257,089 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 58.33% of the target price of $60.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.22 at $9.40, with 3,984,689 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -1.74 at $18.62, with 3,290,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is -8.18 at $196.39, with 2,676,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BIDU is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.26 at $14.43, with 1,909,435 shares traded. This represents a 22.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.38 at $11.32, with 1,437,397 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. AMC's current last sale is 283% of the target price of $4.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.8 at $309.53, with 1,049,652 shares traded. This represents a 71.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.72 at $17.15, with 1,016,211 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.5399 at $120.05, with 824,719 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -2.39 at $29.56, with 802,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.11 at $22.47, with 751,603 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 149.8% of the target price of $15.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.45 at $83.45, with 684,534 shares traded. This represents a 310.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.