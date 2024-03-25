News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2024 : LCID, CGC, TLRY, SQQQ, ESPR, TQQQ, NIO, FRGE, XPEV, CCL, BA, PLTR

March 25, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.99 to 18,257.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 127,939,747 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.5501 at $3.32, with 7,144,187 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 78.12% of the target price of $4.25.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is +0.1111 at $7.80, with 5,191,513 shares traded. CGC's current last sale is 210.84% of the target price of $3.7.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.04 at $2.27, with 4,224,996 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TLRY is 7.185489; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $10.43, with 3,144,759 shares traded. This represents a 3.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is +0.45 at $2.74, with 2,278,192 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ESPR is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.88 at $61.75, with 1,702,200 shares traded. This represents a 154.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $4.88, with 916,619 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.39% of the target price of $7.35.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is +0.35 at $2.68, with 735,319 shares traded.FRGE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/26/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.03 at $8.55, with 373,940 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 51.82% of the target price of $16.5.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.17 at $17.25, with 335,763 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/27/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +5.19 at $194.04, with 331,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.1 at $24.08, with 296,389 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 117.46% of the target price of $20.5.

