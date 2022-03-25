Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2022 : TLRY, ZH, DIDI, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, ACB, CGC, PDD, BABA, GSK, TME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 39.62 to 14,805.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,023,629 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.09 at $8.06, with 12,028,718 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 94.82% of the target price of $8.5.



Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is -0.14 at $2.69, with 5,614,377 shares traded. ZH's current last sale is 27.17% of the target price of $9.9.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.27 at $3.53, with 3,213,311 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 22.63% of the target price of $15.6.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.44 at $34.15, with 2,314,449 shares traded. This represents a 21.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.77 at $57.79, with 1,928,157 shares traded. This represents a 46.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.13 at $20.85, with 1,884,828 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.49 at $4.53, with 1,219,474 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 86.04% of the target price of $5.265.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is +0.77 at $8.67, with 1,094,083 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CGC is 8.877878; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -2.585 at $42.36, with 864,760 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 47.06% of the target price of $90.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.55 at $111.60, with 823,905 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.05 at $43.25, with 588,301 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 84.8% of the target price of $51.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.24 at $4.98, with 361,907 shares traded. TME's current last sale is 54.13% of the target price of $9.2.

