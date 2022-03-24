Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 24, 2022 : NKLA, T, TQQQ, FSRD, SQQQ, UBER, NIO, AAPL, VNE, DIDI, AZN, ALLG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.03 to 14,534.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,116,016 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +1.73 at $10.87, with 4,369,146 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 83.62% of the target price of $13.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.08 at $23.29, with 2,242,009 shares traded. T's current last sale is 77.63% of the target price of $30.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.82 at $54.37, with 1,770,731 shares traded. This represents a 37.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fast Radius, Inc. (FSRD) is +0.39 at $2.29, with 1,681,782 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.53 at $36.50, with 1,530,405 shares traded. This represents a 29.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +1.94 at $35.00, with 1,282,348 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.49 at $22.36, with 1,250,247 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.8519 at $171.06, with 1,139,442 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) is +0.63 at $36.73, with 992,766 shares traded. VNE's current last sale is 107.55% of the target price of $34.15.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.02 at $3.83, with 954,870 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 24.55% of the target price of $15.6.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.28 at $64.60, with 874,063 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Allego N.V. (ALLG) is +1.54 at $19.27, with 840,684 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

