Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 24, 2021 : CIDM, VIAC, AMC, ESGC, SQQQ, INTC, SOS, ITOS, ET, CAN, MP, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 84.88 to 13,102.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,549,972 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) is +0.52 at $2.03, with 12,409,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CIDM is in the "strong buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -6.39 at $84.86, with 3,441,114 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 186.51% of the target price of $45.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.21 at $10.87, with 2,515,921 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. AMC's current last sale is 271.75% of the target price of $4.



Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is +0.28 at $2.52, with 1,412,377 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.26 at $13.17, with 1,308,421 shares traded. This represents a 11.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.5 at $65.98, with 1,242,818 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 109.97% of the target price of $60.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.43 at $6.91, with 1,161,539 shares traded.



iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) is unchanged at $36.09, with 911,762 shares traded.ITOS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.45 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $7.72, with 890,036 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +2.64 at $23.70, with 857,288 shares traded.



MP Materials Corp. (MP) is -1.765 at $35.14, with 695,111 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -2.05 at $112.84, with 634,211 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

