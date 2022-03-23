Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 23, 2022 : LBPS, AMC, SQQQ, TMC, TQQQ, CMCSA, BABA, TLRY, NIO, DIS, GME, DIDI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -103.18 to 14,551.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,051,043 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



4D pharma plc (LBPS) is +3.191 at $7.86, with 3,205,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LBPS is in the "strong buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.7 at $18.96, with 2,982,133 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 161.36% of the target price of $11.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.67 at $36.20, with 2,685,831 shares traded. This represents a 28.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is +0.24 at $2.43, with 1,598,758 shares traded.TMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.04 at $54.87, with 1,509,364 shares traded. This represents a 38.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $47.22, with 1,148,970 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.73 at $116.72, with 1,132,279 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.4199 at $6.10, with 1,034,975 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 71.76% of the target price of $8.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $21.61, with 998,989 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.91 at $139.20, with 988,803 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +10.21 at $133.35, with 845,072 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 503.21% of the target price of $26.5.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.06 at $3.94, with 710,903 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 25.26% of the target price of $15.6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.