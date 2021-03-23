Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 23, 2021 : AMC, RLX, SQQQ, LI, FREQ, QQQ, CCL, SOS, WFC, AAL, NIO, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.91 to 13,097.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,865,573 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.65 at $11.84, with 1,651,131 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. AMC's current last sale is 296% of the target price of $4.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.18 at $10.33, with 1,520,898 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $13.21, with 1,470,635 shares traded. This represents a 12.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.94 at $25.88, with 1,457,045 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) is -26.35 at $9.94, with 1,250,709 shares traded.FREQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.3 per share, which represents a -19 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.36 at $318.97, with 831,351 shares traded. This represents a 93.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.58 at $26.90, with 809,476 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 89.67% of the target price of $30.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.08 at $6.82, with 781,570 shares traded.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.38 at $38.59, with 675,744 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 105.73% of the target price of $36.5.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.51 at $23.32, with 623,839 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 179.38% of the target price of $13.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.52 at $42.42, with 584,631 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.7% of the target price of $60.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.42 at $122.97, with 573,624 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

