News & Insights

Pre-Market
SOUN

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 22, 2024 : SOUN, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, NIO, TSLL, TSLT, NOVA, RDDT, PLTR, NKE, XPEV

March 22, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -49.18 to 18,271.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,701,963 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.52 at $6.16, with 4,615,031 shares traded. SOUN's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $7.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.09 at $10.39, with 3,876,124 shares traded. This represents a 3.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.658 at $166.16, with 2,966,623 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 81.45% of the target price of $204.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.53 at $61.97, with 2,294,860 shares traded. This represents a 155.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $4.88, with 1,838,126 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.39% of the target price of $7.35.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.46 at $7.48, with 1,837,530 shares traded. This represents a 3.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is -0.85 at $10.01, with 1,088,351 shares traded. This represents a 6.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is +0.32 at $6.00, with 649,898 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOVA is in the "buy range".

Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is -1.8 at $48.64, with 537,716 shares traded.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.19 at $24.30, with 515,781 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 118.54% of the target price of $20.5.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -6.1 at $94.72, with 423,452 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.4 at $8.84, with 282,224 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 53.58% of the target price of $16.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SOUN
SQQQ
TSLA
TQQQ
NIO
TSLL
TSLT
NOVA
RDDT
PLTR
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.