Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 22, 2024 : SOUN, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, NIO, TSLL, TSLT, NOVA, RDDT, PLTR, NKE, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -49.18 to 18,271.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,701,963 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.52 at $6.16, with 4,615,031 shares traded. SOUN's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $7.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.09 at $10.39, with 3,876,124 shares traded. This represents a 3.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.658 at $166.16, with 2,966,623 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 81.45% of the target price of $204.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.53 at $61.97, with 2,294,860 shares traded. This represents a 155.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $4.88, with 1,838,126 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.39% of the target price of $7.35.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.46 at $7.48, with 1,837,530 shares traded. This represents a 3.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is -0.85 at $10.01, with 1,088,351 shares traded. This represents a 6.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is +0.32 at $6.00, with 649,898 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOVA is in the "buy range".



Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is -1.8 at $48.64, with 537,716 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.19 at $24.30, with 515,781 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 118.54% of the target price of $20.5.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -6.1 at $94.72, with 423,452 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.4 at $8.84, with 282,224 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 53.58% of the target price of $16.5.

