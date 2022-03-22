Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 22, 2022 : DIDI, SQQQ, BABA, TQQQ, BEKE, PDD, NIO, TME, QQQ, CTVA, AAPL, EBAY

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.88 to 14,391.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,255,568 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.17 at $4.33, with 3,309,156 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 27.76% of the target price of $15.6.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $37.71, with 1,519,711 shares traded. This represents a 33.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +9.69 at $113.28, with 1,436,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.07 at $52.86, with 1,373,441 shares traded. This represents a 33.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.97 at $13.12, with 1,003,189 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 62.18% of the target price of $21.1.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +2.08 at $42.07, with 832,088 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 37.73% of the target price of $111.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.54 at $20.80, with 793,641 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.23 at $4.88, with 780,396 shares traded. TME's current last sale is 48.8% of the target price of $10.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.15 at $350.23, with 723,980 shares traded. This represents a 13.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is +0.28 at $57.23, with 681,671 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $165.33, with 551,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is unchanged at $55.32, with 445,380 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. EBAY's current last sale is 82.57% of the target price of $67.

