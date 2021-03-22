Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 22, 2021 : RLX, SBBP, MRKR, LPTX, CLVS, SQQQ, SBSW, TSLA, NIO, AMC, CCL, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.94 to 12,954.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,299,405 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -7.16 at $12.30, with 11,591,841 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is +0.42 at $3.79, with 3,211,783 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBBP is in the "strong buy range".

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is +0.39 at $2.81, with 2,336,172 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MRKR is 11.176345; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

LEAP THERAPEUTICS, INC. (LPTX) is +0.35 at $2.81, with 1,658,729 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LPTX is in the "buy range".

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is -0.29 at $7.57, with 1,375,080 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 128.85% of the target price of $5.875.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.32 at $13.69, with 1,286,806 shares traded. This represents a 16.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is +0.54 at $18.75, with 1,090,355 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBSW is in the "strong buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +24.76 at $679.63, with 1,022,803 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.86% of the target price of $687.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.14 at $44.49, with 925,498 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.15% of the target price of $60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.52 at $13.41, with 919,933 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. AMC's current last sale is 335.25% of the target price of $4.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.71 at $28.25, with 772,093 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 94.17% of the target price of $30.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $4.08, with 658,339 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.12% of the target price of $4.85.

