Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 21, 2024 : LU, SQQQ, CSCO, MU, TQQQ, SOFI, SOUN, NIO, PLTR, CVS, CHWY, NEM

March 21, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 183.52 to 18,423.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,745,852 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is +1.49 at $4.86, with 8,066,010 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 105.65% of the target price of $4.6.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3 at $10.13, with 5,354,665 shares traded. This represents a -1.46% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.07 at $49.62, with 3,247,833 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.22% of the target price of $55.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +16.53 at $112.78, with 2,395,652 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.85 at $63.55, with 2,262,962 shares traded. This represents a 161.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.2494 at $7.61, with 1,814,110 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 78.05% of the target price of $9.75.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.12 at $8.05, with 1,626,257 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $5.12, with 1,281,769 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.66% of the target price of $7.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.75 at $25.32, with 786,569 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 123.51% of the target price of $20.5.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.0987 at $79.08, with 761,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -0.78 at $16.96, with 544,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.7 at $35.00, with 536,525 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 76.09% of the target price of $46.

