Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 21, 2022 : PDD, DIDI, BA, SQQQ, TQQQ, PLAN, NIO, QQQ, RDBX, BABA, NLSN, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -20.43 to 14,399.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,872,648 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +2.05 at $44.65, with 4,354,516 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 40.04% of the target price of $111.5.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.17 at $3.92, with 3,730,074 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 25.13% of the target price of $15.6.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -11.83 at $181.00, with 2,198,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $37.67, with 1,895,265 shares traded. This represents a 33.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.23 at $52.94, with 1,467,159 shares traded. This represents a 33.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) is +14.31 at $64.90, with 1,313,682 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLAN is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.15 at $21.01, with 1,211,979 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.7463 at $350.31, with 1,134,281 shares traded. This represents a 13.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +0.16 at $2.85, with 935,095 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "strong buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.85 at $103.45, with 860,987 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is -4.32 at $20.12, with 859,865 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 75.92% of the target price of $26.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.33 at $163.65, with 696,259 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

