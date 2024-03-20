News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2024 : SQQQ, PDD, CMCSA, INTC, TSHA, TQQQ, XPEV, KO, WMT, NIO, C, PFE

March 20, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 36.35 to 18,068.55. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,919,112 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.066 at $10.74, with 3,629,836 shares traded. This represents a 4.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is +22.72 at $150.40, with 3,385,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.07 at $42.92, with 2,202,142 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.25 at $43.30, with 2,002,437 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.41% of the target price of $44.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is +0.72 at $2.97, with 1,767,758 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSHA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.4151 at $60.00, with 1,710,248 shares traded. This represents a 151.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.19 at $9.70, with 1,516,942 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 58.79% of the target price of $16.5.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.01 at $60.22, with 1,332,446 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.0914 at $60.78, with 1,319,785 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $5.20, with 906,147 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.75% of the target price of $7.35.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.16 at $58.70, with 718,385 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $27.60, with 629,988 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.86% of the target price of $35.

