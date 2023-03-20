Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2023 : FRC, TQQQ, PACW, NYCB, UBS, SQQQ, PDD, AA, VTRS, GM, TSLA, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -2.55 to 12,517.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,999,239 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -4.26 at $18.77, with 7,986,469 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 13.41% of the target price of $140.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $24.52, with 6,815,301 shares traded. This represents a 52.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +1.9585 at $11.24, with 4,778,852 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 36.25% of the target price of $31.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +1.81 at $8.35, with 4,388,644 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 83.5% of the target price of $10.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.56 at $17.64, with 3,741,005 shares traded. UBS's current last sale is 78.05% of the target price of $22.6.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.12 at $34.61, with 3,488,357 shares traded. This represents a 11.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is -12.94 at $79.00, with 2,537,970 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Alcoa Corporation (AA) is +0.338 at $39.49, with 2,148,260 shares traded. AA's current last sale is 76.68% of the target price of $51.5.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $9.43, with 2,107,491 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 67.36% of the target price of $14.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.05 at $33.33, with 1,830,347 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 72.46% of the target price of $46.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.12 at $178.01, with 1,422,049 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.91% of the target price of $220.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $27.80, with 1,306,827 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 73.16% of the target price of $38.

