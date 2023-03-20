Pre-Market
FRC

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2023 : FRC, TQQQ, PACW, NYCB, UBS, SQQQ, PDD, AA, VTRS, GM, TSLA, BAC

March 20, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -2.55 to 12,517.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,999,239 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -4.26 at $18.77, with 7,986,469 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 13.41% of the target price of $140.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $24.52, with 6,815,301 shares traded. This represents a 52.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +1.9585 at $11.24, with 4,778,852 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 36.25% of the target price of $31.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +1.81 at $8.35, with 4,388,644 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 83.5% of the target price of $10.

UBS AG (UBS) is -0.56 at $17.64, with 3,741,005 shares traded. UBS's current last sale is 78.05% of the target price of $22.6.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.12 at $34.61, with 3,488,357 shares traded. This represents a 11.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is -12.94 at $79.00, with 2,537,970 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is +0.338 at $39.49, with 2,148,260 shares traded. AA's current last sale is 76.68% of the target price of $51.5.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $9.43, with 2,107,491 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 67.36% of the target price of $14.

General Motors Company (GM) is -0.05 at $33.33, with 1,830,347 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 72.46% of the target price of $46.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.12 at $178.01, with 1,422,049 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.91% of the target price of $220.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $27.80, with 1,306,827 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 73.16% of the target price of $38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

FRC
TQQQ
PACW
NYCB
UBS
SQQQ
PDD
AA
VTRS
GM
TSLA
BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.