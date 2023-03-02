Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 2, 2023 : RADI, TSLA, TQQQ, SI, SQQQ, HLN, NIO, TSLL, M, PBR, QQQ, CRM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -109.26 to 11,829.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,840,730 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) is +0.6 at $14.50, with 8,079,324 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RADI is 11.40534; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -15.78 at $186.99, with 5,685,314 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 91.21% of the target price of $205.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.48 at $21.11, with 5,137,086 shares traded. This represents a 31.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -6.21 at $7.32, with 4,611,142 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 52.29% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.94 at $41.01, with 3,560,036 shares traded. This represents a 31.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.27 at $7.65, with 2,214,234 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.29 at $8.54, with 1,908,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -1.46 at $11.14, with 1,785,025 shares traded. This represents a 140.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Macy's Inc (M) is +1.23 at $21.66, with 1,104,172 shares traded. M's current last sale is 86.64% of the target price of $25.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.11 at $10.98, with 1,090,381 shares traded.PBR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.13 at $289.07, with 982,061 shares traded. This represents a 13.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +26.25 at $193.60, with 680,192 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

