Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 2, 2022 : SOFI, F, NUAN, TQQQ, ERIC, SQQQ, AEG, QQQ, UBS, BORR, JWN, PSFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 34.75 to 14,040.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,270,104 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +1.81 at $13.01, with 5,445,602 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.68 at $17.38, with 5,090,866 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.78% of the target price of $20.5.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is +0.445 at $55.98, with 3,001,474 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NUAN is 7.139831; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5 at $50.54, with 2,304,194 shares traded. This represents a 34.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ericsson (ERIC) is -1.28 at $7.58, with 1,951,622 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.43 at $42.22, with 1,424,711 shares traded. This represents a 49.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aegon NV (AEG) is +0.09 at $4.77, with 1,241,153 shares traded.AEG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.25 at $342.74, with 874,499 shares traded. This represents a 15.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.16 at $17.22, with 720,677 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is +0.44 at $2.57, with 696,224 shares traded.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is +6.04 at $25.58, with 679,190 shares traded. JWN's current last sale is 106.58% of the target price of $24.



Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is +0.28 at $3.17, with 627,919 shares traded. PSFE's current last sale is 18.65% of the target price of $17.

