Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 2, 2021 : SOS, RKT, NIO, GEG, SQQQ, PLTR, AAPL, AMC, ACND, QQQ, CAN, ECOR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -20.84 to 13,262.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,304,238 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.87 at $7.56, with 5,098,942 shares traded.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +3.69 at $27.99, with 3,096,010 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 107.65% of the target price of $26.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -2.66 at $47.10, with 2,266,685 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.42% of the target price of $64.15.



Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) is +1.26 at $4.71, with 1,703,255 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $13.20, with 1,551,836 shares traded. This represents a 12.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.19 at $25.00, with 1,388,402 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 166.67% of the target price of $15.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.21 at $128.00, with 942,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.01 at $9.19, with 900,413 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -3.39 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) is -0.34 at $10.25, with 872,001 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.13 at $323.46, with 527,935 shares traded. This represents a 96.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.23 at $22.48, with 524,921 shares traded.



electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is -0.0399 at $2.60, with 519,944 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ECOR is in the "strong buy range".

