Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 19, 2024 : SQQQ, SOUN, FUSN, TQQQ, PINS, HLN, TSLA, IBIT, MRK, SMR, NIO, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -135.46 to 17,849.55. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,274,971 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2603 at $11.31, with 5,458,845 shares traded. This represents a 10.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.16 at $8.08, with 4,050,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is +10.58 at $21.22, with 3,307,887 shares traded.FUSN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.34 per share, which represents a -55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.45 at $57.94, with 2,851,454 shares traded. This represents a 142.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.23 at $33.75, with 2,327,887 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.09 at $8.03, with 2,170,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.06 at $170.74, with 2,152,266 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 79.23% of the target price of $215.5.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -2.13 at $36.01, with 1,852,377 shares traded. This represents a 63.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.36 at $121.80, with 1,139,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -1.1 at $9.00, with 981,268 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $5.48, with 892,696 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.17% of the target price of $7.7.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.38 at $10.20, with 883,499 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

