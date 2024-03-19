News & Insights

Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 19, 2024 : SQQQ, SOUN, FUSN, TQQQ, PINS, HLN, TSLA, IBIT, MRK, SMR, NIO, XPEV

March 19, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -135.46 to 17,849.55. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,274,971 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2603 at $11.31, with 5,458,845 shares traded. This represents a 10.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.16 at $8.08, with 4,050,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is +10.58 at $21.22, with 3,307,887 shares traded.FUSN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.34 per share, which represents a -55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.45 at $57.94, with 2,851,454 shares traded. This represents a 142.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.23 at $33.75, with 2,327,887 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.09 at $8.03, with 2,170,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLN is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.06 at $170.74, with 2,152,266 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 79.23% of the target price of $215.5.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -2.13 at $36.01, with 1,852,377 shares traded. This represents a 63.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.36 at $121.80, with 1,139,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -1.1 at $9.00, with 981,268 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $5.48, with 892,696 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.17% of the target price of $7.7.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.38 at $10.20, with 883,499 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
SOUN
FUSN
TQQQ
PINS
HLN
TSLA
IBIT
MRK
SMR
NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.