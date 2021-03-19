Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 19, 2021 : MRKR, CLVS, WKEY, SKLZ, SQQQ, SOS, F, NOK, QQQ, AMC, TQQQ, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 85.06 to 12,874.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,497,033 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is +0.48 at $2.28, with 6,135,508 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MRKR is 11.176345; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +1.08 at $6.40, with 3,935,853 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 108.94% of the target price of $5.875.



WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is -1.37 at $11.73, with 1,985,513 shares traded.WKEY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/23/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is -1.99 at $24.76, with 1,830,710 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKLZ is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $13.94, with 1,769,858 shares traded. This represents a 18.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.66 at $8.16, with 1,648,944 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.48 at $12.97, with 1,046,959 shares traded. F's current last sale is 108.08% of the target price of $12.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $3.97, with 948,990 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $4.85.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.87 at $313.91, with 938,252 shares traded. This represents a 90.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.2 at $14.20, with 883,368 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. AMC's current last sale is 355% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.51 at $86.90, with 772,323 shares traded. This represents a 438.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.61 at $42.24, with 615,285 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.4% of the target price of $60.

