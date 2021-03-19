Pre-Market
MRKR

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 19, 2021 : MRKR, CLVS, WKEY, SKLZ, SQQQ, SOS, F, NOK, QQQ, AMC, TQQQ, NIO

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 85.06 to 12,874.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,497,033 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is +0.48 at $2.28, with 6,135,508 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MRKR is 11.176345; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +1.08 at $6.40, with 3,935,853 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 108.94% of the target price of $5.875.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is -1.37 at $11.73, with 1,985,513 shares traded.WKEY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/23/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is -1.99 at $24.76, with 1,830,710 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKLZ is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $13.94, with 1,769,858 shares traded. This represents a 18.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.66 at $8.16, with 1,648,944 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.48 at $12.97, with 1,046,959 shares traded. F's current last sale is 108.08% of the target price of $12.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $3.97, with 948,990 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $4.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.87 at $313.91, with 938,252 shares traded. This represents a 90.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.2 at $14.20, with 883,368 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. AMC's current last sale is 355% of the target price of $4.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.51 at $86.90, with 772,323 shares traded. This represents a 438.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.61 at $42.24, with 615,285 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.4% of the target price of $60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRKR CLVS WKEY SKLZ SQQQ SOS F NOK QQQ AMC TQQQ NI
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular