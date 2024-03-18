News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 18, 2024 : SQQQ, STI, TQQQ, SOUN, TSLA, GOOGL, NIO, PLTR, BBAI, XPEV, TSM, NYCB

March 18, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 198.78 to 18,007.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,841,678 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.4 at $10.96, with 5,778,293 shares traded. This represents a 6.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) is +1 at $2.74, with 5,729,168 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.07 at $59.83, with 2,967,498 shares traded. This represents a 163.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.15 at $9.06, with 2,953,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.93 at $170.50, with 2,025,172 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 77.85% of the target price of $219.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +6.95 at $148.13, with 1,845,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.24 at $5.82, with 1,298,720 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.58% of the target price of $7.7.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.39 at $23.88, with 782,045 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 116.49% of the target price of $20.5.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.03 at $2.47, with 351,029 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.05. BBAI's current last sale is 61.75% of the target price of $4.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.64 at $10.28, with 289,694 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/19/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +2.0636 at $138.49, with 269,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is -0.05 at $3.85, with 254,863 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 88.51% of the target price of $4.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

