Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 18, 2022 : STNE, TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, FUTU, DIDI, TIGR, UBS, QQQ, RLX, BEKE, TME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -76.41 to 14,042.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,205,583 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is +2.8 at $12.41, with 1,485,899 shares traded. STNE's current last sale is 62.05% of the target price of $20.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.99 at $49.07, with 1,427,670 shares traded. This represents a 24.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.87 at $40.79, with 1,412,308 shares traded. This represents a 44.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $18.82, with 1,210,738 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +0.7 at $35.63, with 1,019,239 shares traded. FUTU's current last sale is 41.54% of the target price of $85.78.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.08 at $2.64, with 990,712 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 16.92% of the target price of $15.6.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.11 at $4.21, with 936,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TIGR is in the "strong buy range".



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.05 at $18.27, with 860,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.58 at $341.86, with 789,131 shares traded. This represents a 11.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.13 at $2.22, with 494,939 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 148% of the target price of $1.5.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.79 at $13.66, with 399,660 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 64.74% of the target price of $21.1.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.03 at $4.16, with 396,964 shares traded.TME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.