Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 18, 2021 : BEKE, SQQQ, NOK, QQQ, AMC, CCL, JG, AAPL, TQQQ, SOS, NIO, EBON

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -200.87 to 13,001.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,055,781 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $67.00, with 3,932,648 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.61 at $13.61, with 3,249,551 shares traded. This represents a 15.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.17 at $4.11, with 2,819,004 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.74% of the target price of $4.85.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.95 at $316.95, with 2,335,706 shares traded. This represents a 92.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.49 at $14.05, with 1,463,815 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. AMC's current last sale is 351.25% of the target price of $4.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.62 at $29.55, with 1,421,004 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 173.82% of the target price of $17.



Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is +0.54 at $6.82, with 1,229,986 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.72 at $123.04, with 1,174,953 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.37 at $89.65, with 1,174,796 shares traded. This represents a 455.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.18 at $7.63, with 1,087,263 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.14 at $43.62, with 934,191 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.7% of the target price of $60.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is -0.51 at $11.27, with 733,830 shares traded.

