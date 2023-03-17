Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 17, 2023 : FRC, TQQQ, SQQQ, HUBC, ENZ, PACW, QQQ, TSLA, XPEV, BAC, BABA, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -24.46 to 12,556.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,393,420 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -6.7701 at $27.50, with 8,928,978 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 19.64% of the target price of $140.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.24 at $24.70, with 4,573,690 shares traded. This represents a 53.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3407 at $34.36, with 3,228,750 shares traded. This represents a 10.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is +0.6 at $2.99, with 3,157,228 shares traded.



Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) is +0.99 at $2.18, with 3,131,768 shares traded.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -1.1601 at $10.29, with 1,125,483 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 33.19% of the target price of $31.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.01 at $305.80, with 1,095,513 shares traded. This represents a 20.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.93 at $183.20, with 1,079,675 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.27% of the target price of $220.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.07 at $8.26, with 963,638 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.49 at $28.48, with 576,997 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 74.95% of the target price of $38.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.41 at $83.63, with 544,326 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 58.08% of the target price of $144.001.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $8.42, with 520,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

