Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 17, 2022 : DIDI, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, QQQ, BABA, CSCO, ZH, PDD, OXY, BEKE, JD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -69.47 to 13,887.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,049,652 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.07 at $2.48, with 3,171,327 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 15.9% of the target price of $15.6.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.69 at $42.07, with 2,328,132 shares traded. This represents a 49.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.79 at $47.65, with 2,260,765 shares traded. This represents a 20.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.41 at $18.34, with 1,925,488 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.86 at $338.46, with 1,417,458 shares traded. This represents a 10.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.38 at $101.60, with 1,246,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $55.81, with 1,217,987 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is -0.1 at $2.48, with 1,165,578 shares traded. ZH's current last sale is 25.05% of the target price of $9.9.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -1.62 at $41.00, with 1,078,779 shares traded.PDD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +2.26 at $55.25, with 905,615 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.23. OXY's current last sale is 138.13% of the target price of $40.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.94 at $13.95, with 810,096 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 66.11% of the target price of $21.1.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -0.96 at $63.12, with 690,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

