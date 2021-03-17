Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 17, 2021 : SQQQ, PDD, SVRA, NIO, SOS, PLTR, CCIV, EBON, AMC, QQQ, NBRV, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -143.19 to 13,009.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,977,303 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.43 at $13.59, with 3,252,075 shares traded. This represents a 15.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -12.19 at $148.70, with 2,203,117 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Roblox Raises $520M led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group

Savara, Inc. (SVRA) is +0.06 at $2.11, with 2,074,408 shares traded.SVRA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/18/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.83 at $41.85, with 1,807,946 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.75% of the target price of $60.

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.49 at $6.66, with 1,535,681 shares traded.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.05 at $24.56, with 1,461,300 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 163.73% of the target price of $15.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -2.26 at $28.84, with 1,149,574 shares traded.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is -0.53 at $9.92, with 1,056,433 shares traded.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.27 at $12.75, with 981,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. AMC's current last sale is 318.75% of the target price of $4.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.46 at $317.12, with 976,197 shares traded. This represents a 92.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is +0.13 at $2.05, with 964,458 shares traded. NBRV's current last sale is 34.17% of the target price of $6.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.2 at $12.29, with 786,543 shares traded. F's current last sale is 102.42% of the target price of $12.

