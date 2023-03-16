Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 16, 2023 : CS, FRC, TQQQ, PACW, SQQQ, WAL, INTC, META, TSLA, BAC, SNAP, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 7.12 to 12,258.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,691,538 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.09 at $2.25, with 28,228,752 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -8.69 at $22.47, with 11,627,696 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 16.05% of the target price of $140.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.17 at $23.28, with 4,684,125 shares traded. This represents a 44.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -1.97 at $9.40, with 3,270,313 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 30.32% of the target price of $31.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $36.68, with 2,662,594 shares traded. This represents a 17.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -3.25 at $29.10, with 1,372,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $28.41, with 1,264,245 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.46% of the target price of $28.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +3.52 at $201.27, with 1,072,599 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.71 at $181.16, with 971,155 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.35% of the target price of $220.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.24 at $28.73, with 691,814 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 75.61% of the target price of $38.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.61 at $10.95, with 544,310 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 109.5% of the target price of $10.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.14 at $34.47, with 494,502 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 74.93% of the target price of $46.

