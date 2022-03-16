Pre-Market
DIDI

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 16, 2022 : DIDI, NIO, RLX, BABA, BEKE, TQQQ, PDD, IQ, SQQQ, FUTU, TME, BILI

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 210.41 to 13,668.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,407,380 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.74 at $2.54, with 18,648,504 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 16.28% of the target price of $15.6.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.94 at $17.87, with 6,652,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.4 at $2.11, with 4,872,940 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 140.67% of the target price of $1.5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +15.77 at $92.53, with 4,810,756 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +4.24 at $13.30, with 3,920,440 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 63.03% of the target price of $21.1.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.3 at $45.85, with 3,112,169 shares traded. This represents a 15.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +9.69 at $37.00, with 3,088,052 shares traded.PDD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.6 at $2.71, with 2,585,316 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 30.11% of the target price of $9.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.47 at $44.17, with 2,460,319 shares traded. This represents a 56.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +7.85 at $34.10, with 2,337,777 shares traded. FUTU's current last sale is 39.75% of the target price of $85.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.99 at $4.57, with 2,219,623 shares traded.TME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +5.74 at $24.60, with 2,086,218 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 35.78% of the target price of $68.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIDI NIO RLX BABA BEKE TQQQ PDD IQ SQQQ FUTU TME BIL
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular