Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 16, 2022 : DIDI, NIO, RLX, BABA, BEKE, TQQQ, PDD, IQ, SQQQ, FUTU, TME, BILI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 210.41 to 13,668.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,407,380 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.74 at $2.54, with 18,648,504 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 16.28% of the target price of $15.6.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.94 at $17.87, with 6,652,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.4 at $2.11, with 4,872,940 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 140.67% of the target price of $1.5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +15.77 at $92.53, with 4,810,756 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +4.24 at $13.30, with 3,920,440 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 63.03% of the target price of $21.1.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.3 at $45.85, with 3,112,169 shares traded. This represents a 15.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +9.69 at $37.00, with 3,088,052 shares traded.PDD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.6 at $2.71, with 2,585,316 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 30.11% of the target price of $9.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.47 at $44.17, with 2,460,319 shares traded. This represents a 56.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +7.85 at $34.10, with 2,337,777 shares traded. FUTU's current last sale is 39.75% of the target price of $85.78.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.99 at $4.57, with 2,219,623 shares traded.TME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +5.74 at $24.60, with 2,086,218 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 35.78% of the target price of $68.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.