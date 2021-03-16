Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 16, 2021 : AMC, SVRA, FCEL, SYPR, FUTU, ENZ, F, SOS, SQQQ, GME, AAL, CCIV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 67.45 to 13,149.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,451,973 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.67 at $13.37, with 5,262,848 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 334.25% of the target price of $4.

Savara, Inc. (SVRA) is +0.48 at $2.25, with 3,494,787 shares traded.SVRA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/18/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a -28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -1.4 at $15.63, with 1,944,433 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: FuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) is +0.77 at $4.52, with 1,936,208 shares traded.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +14.49 at $162.85, with 1,904,510 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Futu Announces Agreement to Purchase Shares by a Leading Global Investment Firm

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) is +0.85 at $3.81, with 1,649,966 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.15 at $13.05, with 1,349,604 shares traded. F's current last sale is 108.75% of the target price of $12.

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.41 at $7.75, with 1,128,422 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.24 at $13.14, with 1,104,085 shares traded. This represents a 11.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -27.53 at $192.61, with 1,023,844 shares traded.GME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/23/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.46 per share, which represents a 127 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.11 at $25.28, with 1,006,416 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +1.48 at $30.17, with 858,731 shares traded.

