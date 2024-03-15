Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 15, 2024 : GERN, SQQQ, SOUN, IBIT, TLT, TQQQ, RLX, NIO, PLTR, BBAI, SMR, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -31.62 to 17,983.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 63,931,519 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Geron Corporation (GERN) is +1.39 at $3.14, with 5,882,263 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GERN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $11.00, with 2,905,538 shares traded. This represents a 7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.25 at $8.12, with 2,325,654 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Shares of Beneficial Interest (IBIT) is -0.83 at $38.68, with 2,202,356 shares traded. This represents a 75.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.34 at $93.31, with 1,725,979 shares traded. This represents a 13.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.19 at $59.76, with 1,655,155 shares traded. This represents a 173.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.15 at $2.10, with 1,013,167 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $5.71, with 615,286 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.16% of the target price of $7.7.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.15 at $24.28, with 513,836 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 118.44% of the target price of $20.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.05 at $2.39, with 455,905 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.05. BBAI's current last sale is 59.75% of the target price of $4.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.65 at $6.59, with 351,845 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SMR is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -2.67 at $136.95, with 288,532 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

