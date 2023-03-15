Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 15, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, MVLA, FRC, UBER, OTLY, TSLA, PACW, BAC, WAL, SCHW, DASH

March 15, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -178.79 to 12,021. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 69,577,942 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.87 at $21.91, with 10,067,319 shares traded. This represents a 36.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.44 at $38.90, with 7,238,859 shares traded. This represents a 24.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is +0.94 at $2.63, with 4,255,639 shares traded.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -0.93 at $38.70, with 3,504,523 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 27.64% of the target price of $140.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.7 at $31.66, with 3,398,760 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is +0.19 at $2.25, with 3,334,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OTLY is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.17 at $180.09, with 3,189,098 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $220.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -2.1 at $10.95, with 2,955,975 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 35.32% of the target price of $31.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.94 at $27.82, with 2,089,562 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 73.21% of the target price of $38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -1.82 at $28.05, with 1,222,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAL is in the "buy range".

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.88 at $55.80, with 1,001,367 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is -1.57 at $55.42, with 816,700 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.57. DASH's current last sale is 70.15% of the target price of $79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

TQQQ
SQQQ
MVLA
FRC
UBER
OTLY
TSLA
PACW
BAC
WAL
SCHW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.