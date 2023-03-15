Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 15, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, MVLA, FRC, UBER, OTLY, TSLA, PACW, BAC, WAL, SCHW, DASH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -178.79 to 12,021. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 69,577,942 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.87 at $21.91, with 10,067,319 shares traded. This represents a 36.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.44 at $38.90, with 7,238,859 shares traded. This represents a 24.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is +0.94 at $2.63, with 4,255,639 shares traded.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -0.93 at $38.70, with 3,504,523 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 27.64% of the target price of $140.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.7 at $31.66, with 3,398,760 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is +0.19 at $2.25, with 3,334,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OTLY is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.17 at $180.09, with 3,189,098 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $220.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -2.1 at $10.95, with 2,955,975 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 35.32% of the target price of $31.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.94 at $27.82, with 2,089,562 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 73.21% of the target price of $38.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -1.82 at $28.05, with 1,222,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAL is in the "buy range".



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.88 at $55.80, with 1,001,367 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is -1.57 at $55.42, with 816,700 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.57. DASH's current last sale is 70.15% of the target price of $79.

