Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 15, 2022 : TQQQ, NIO, SQQQ, TMC, BABA, RIO, QQQ, AAL, AAPL, DVN, UBS, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 101.25 to 13,147.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,698,204 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.52 at $40.38, with 2,780,624 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.95 at $13.15, with 2,425,945 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.66 at $50.73, with 1,846,912 shares traded. This represents a 80.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is -0.09 at $3.10, with 1,739,867 shares traded.TMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.95 at $73.81, with 1,593,168 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) is -1.87 at $67.50, with 1,526,197 shares traded. RIO's current last sale is 72.97% of the target price of $92.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.44 at $319.61, with 1,273,933 shares traded. This represents a 3.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.56 at $14.81, with 951,187 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 77.95% of the target price of $19.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $150.65, with 931,814 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is -2.41 at $50.28, with 536,010 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".



UBS AG (UBS) is +0.03 at $17.03, with 512,224 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.41 at $13.97, with 480,242 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 118.89% of the target price of $11.75.

