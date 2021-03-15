Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 15, 2021 : EBON, AMC, SOS, ING, NOK, GNMK, SQQQ, AAL, CAN, PLTR, NIO, OGI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -7.25 to 12,930.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,927,413 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.55 at $10.95, with 4,504,245 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.03 at $12.19, with 4,154,936 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 304.75% of the target price of $4.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.04 at $6.67, with 2,787,379 shares traded.



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is -0.08 at $11.96, with 2,045,591 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ING is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.09 at $4.31, with 2,013,767 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 88.87% of the target price of $4.85.



GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) is +5.37 at $23.87, with 1,617,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GNMK is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $13.89, with 1,569,623 shares traded. This represents a 18.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.02 at $24.39, with 1,478,468 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -0.63 at $34.00, with 1,360,032 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.36 at $27.28, with 1,154,186 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 181.87% of the target price of $15.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.38 at $45.12, with 984,112 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.2% of the target price of $60.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is -0.21 at $4.23, with 934,369 shares traded. OGI's current last sale is 185.53% of the target price of $2.28.

