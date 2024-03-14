Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 14, 2024 : SOUN, SQQQ, BBAI, KDP, TSLA, TQQQ, FUTU, LAC, X, PATH, NIO, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 56.87 to 18,125.34. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 71,793,712 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +1.22 at $9.87, with 11,959,097 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $10.73, with 3,097,933 shares traded. This represents a 4.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.39 at $2.85, with 2,709,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.05. BBAI's current last sale is 71.25% of the target price of $4.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is +0.25 at $29.15, with 1,704,105 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. KDP's current last sale is 85.74% of the target price of $34.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.2999 at $167.18, with 1,641,066 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 76.34% of the target price of $219.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.79 at $61.23, with 1,500,942 shares traded. This represents a 180.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -3.4 at $62.00, with 1,338,797 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "buy range".



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +1.15 at $6.88, with 1,005,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAC is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is -2.36 at $38.50, with 952,059 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. X's current last sale is 148.08% of the target price of $26.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +1.29 at $25.72, with 908,923 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 107.17% of the target price of $24.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $5.87, with 733,791 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.47% of the target price of $8.7.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.29 at $25.29, with 599,567 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 123.37% of the target price of $20.5.

