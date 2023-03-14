Pre-Market
FRC

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 14, 2023 : FRC, MNTV, TQQQ, PACW, SQQQ, WAL, SCHW, CS, TSLA, BAC, QQQ, KEY

March 14, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 91.31 to 12,014.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,005,412 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +19.17 at $50.38, with 9,356,365 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is +1.54 at $9.26, with 9,198,427 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNTV is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5 at $21.83, with 5,660,853 shares traded. This represents a 35.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +4.8194 at $14.57, with 4,617,062 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.95 at $39.24, with 3,446,512 shares traded. This represents a 25.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is +10.53 at $36.65, with 2,676,484 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +6.65 at $58.56, with 1,671,746 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.03 at $2.51, with 1,662,253 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.9557 at $176.44, with 1,428,207 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.2% of the target price of $220.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +1.21 at $29.72, with 1,139,708 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.32 at $293.01, with 947,110 shares traded. This represents a 15.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

KeyCorp (KEY) is +1.72 at $13.10, with 935,071 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

FRC
MNTV
TQQQ
PACW
SQQQ
WAL
SCHW
CS
TSLA
BAC
QQQ
KE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.