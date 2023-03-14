Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 14, 2023 : FRC, MNTV, TQQQ, PACW, SQQQ, WAL, SCHW, CS, TSLA, BAC, QQQ, KEY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 91.31 to 12,014.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,005,412 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +19.17 at $50.38, with 9,356,365 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is +1.54 at $9.26, with 9,198,427 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNTV is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5 at $21.83, with 5,660,853 shares traded. This represents a 35.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +4.8194 at $14.57, with 4,617,062 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.95 at $39.24, with 3,446,512 shares traded. This represents a 25.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is +10.53 at $36.65, with 2,676,484 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +6.65 at $58.56, with 1,671,746 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.03 at $2.51, with 1,662,253 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.9557 at $176.44, with 1,428,207 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.2% of the target price of $220.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +1.21 at $29.72, with 1,139,708 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.32 at $293.01, with 947,110 shares traded. This represents a 15.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KeyCorp (KEY) is +1.72 at $13.10, with 935,071 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

