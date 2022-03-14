Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 14, 2022 : TQQQ, NIO, AAPL, SQQQ, TMC, NKTR, FUTU, BABA, NOK, HAL, RBAC, MPC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -36.93 to 13,264.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,670,218 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.45 at $41.89, with 2,862,276 shares traded. This represents a 3.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.7 at $15.37, with 2,197,054 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.14 at $151.59, with 2,058,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.558 at $49.10, with 1,769,181 shares traded. This represents a 74.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is +0.15 at $2.75, with 1,467,249 shares traded.TMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is -5.48 at $5.15, with 1,429,672 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NKTR is 12.426032; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -2.74 at $23.00, with 1,367,143 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.41 at $82.30, with 964,935 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.23 at $5.04, with 777,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Halliburton Company (HAL) is -0.9 at $36.51, with 747,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) is unchanged at $9.92, with 738,811 shares traded.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is -1.0099 at $77.50, with 670,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".

