Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 13, 2024 : SOUN, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, GEHC, TSLL, BBAI, NIO, PLTR, ALC, CCL, ZIM

March 13, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -47.39 to 18,171.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,935,624 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.29 at $7.22, with 5,001,411 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.331 at $61.55, with 2,382,461 shares traded. This represents a 205.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.074 at $10.68, with 2,330,207 shares traded. This represents a 3.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.31 at $173.23, with 2,316,810 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78.03% of the target price of $222.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is -3.82 at $88.00, with 1,812,673 shares traded. GEHC's current last sale is 97.78% of the target price of $90.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.32 at $8.08, with 1,635,259 shares traded. This represents a 1.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1498 at $2.48, with 953,396 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.05. BBAI's current last sale is 66.13% of the target price of $3.75.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $6.09, with 934,211 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70% of the target price of $8.7.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $24.72, with 808,075 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 120.59% of the target price of $20.5.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) is unchanged at $87.72, with 497,137 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALC is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.17 at $16.41, with 472,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is -0.66 at $11.00, with 444,317 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 108.37% of the target price of $10.15.

