Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 13, 2023 : FRC, TQQQ, SQQQ, BAC, PACW, TSLA, SCHW, QQQ, PRVB, CS, WAL, SI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -51.56 to 11,778.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 71,694,985 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -50.89 at $30.87, with 13,139,787 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2 at $21.08, with 12,835,857 shares traded. This represents a 30.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.36 at $40.72, with 8,800,313 shares traded. This represents a 30.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -1.38 at $28.89, with 4,005,940 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 76.03% of the target price of $38.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -5.26 at $7.09, with 3,995,691 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.02 at $169.42, with 3,936,337 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 77.01% of the target price of $220.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -4.5 at $54.20, with 2,989,187 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1 at $289.55, with 2,719,146 shares traded. This represents a 13.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is +17.57 at $24.27, with 2,572,179 shares traded.PRVB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.31 per share, which represents a -41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.23 at $2.43, with 2,052,025 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -31.44 at $17.90, with 1,855,941 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -0.2 at $2.32, with 1,200,780 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

