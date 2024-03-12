Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 12, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, ONON, NIO, ORCL, IBIT, NVDA, BILI, AAL, PFE, PLTR, NYCB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 151.15 to 18,102.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,898,735 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $10.95, with 2,645,488 shares traded. This represents a 6.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.84 at $60.20, with 1,768,203 shares traded. This represents a 199.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



On Holding AG (ONON) is -4.42 at $29.20, with 1,693,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ONON is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $6.26, with 1,138,656 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.95% of the target price of $8.7.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +13.87 at $128.00, with 928,276 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 101.59% of the target price of $126.



Shares of Beneficial Interest (IBIT) is -0.22 at $40.90, with 851,467 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +12.7482 at $870.49, with 736,957 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +0.5403 at $13.15, with 690,459 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 83.23% of the target price of $15.8.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.5503 at $14.10, with 666,217 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 82.94% of the target price of $17.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $28.30, with 573,619 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.86% of the target price of $35.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2598 at $25.61, with 551,026 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 124.93% of the target price of $20.5.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.1 at $3.35, with 474,599 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 53.6% of the target price of $6.25.

