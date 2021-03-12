Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 12, 2021 : SQQQ, NIO, PLTR, QQQ, CPNG, TQQQ, AAPL, CAN, GE, XPEV, EDU, BCRX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -151.47 to 12,901.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,719,653 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.52 at $14.01, with 6,498,861 shares traded. This represents a 19.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.56 at $44.47, with 2,493,703 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.12% of the target price of $60.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.71 at $26.02, with 1,868,495 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 173.47% of the target price of $15.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.03 at $314.01, with 1,677,387 shares traded. This represents a 90.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +3.05 at $52.30, with 1,283,876 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.45 at $87.33, with 1,263,473 shares traded. This represents a 441.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.62 at $120.34, with 1,217,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -4.05 at $32.35, with 1,193,987 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.08 at $12.35, with 1,154,141 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 107.39% of the target price of $11.5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.13 at $33.68, with 1,082,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.178 at $17.05, with 1,038,497 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDU is in the "strong buy range".



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is unchanged at $12.99, with 928,684 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BCRX is in the "buy range".

