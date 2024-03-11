Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 11, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NVDA, MESO, IBIT, LXRX, PLTR, NIO, PFE, NEM, TSM, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -84.21 to 17,934.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 60,071,612 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.19 at $11.15, with 5,163,607 shares traded. This represents a 8.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.97 at $59.09, with 3,308,581 shares traded. This represents a 193.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -7.28 at $868.00, with 3,091,744 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is +0.44 at $2.59, with 2,478,784 shares traded. MESO's current last sale is 64.75% of the target price of $4.



Shares of Beneficial Interest (IBIT) is +1.53 at $41.08, with 1,924,292 shares traded. This represents a 86.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is +0.47 at $2.64, with 1,457,432 shares traded. LXRX's current last sale is 52.8% of the target price of $5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.21 at $25.83, with 977,610 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 126% of the target price of $20.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $5.91, with 958,373 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.93% of the target price of $8.7.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.13 at $27.35, with 891,895 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.14% of the target price of $35.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.07 at $33.98, with 788,702 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 73.87% of the target price of $46.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -1.99 at $144.38, with 748,552 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.13 at $35.47, with 599,574 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 99.92% of the target price of $35.5.

