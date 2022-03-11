Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 11, 2022 : RLX, DIDI, SURF, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, NIO, RIVN, AAPL, CCL, F, PSO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 142.57 to 13,733.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,668,751 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.32 at $2.02, with 6,592,152 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: RLX Technology Unveils $500M Share Buyback Plan; Shares Pop



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.44 at $2.94, with 4,855,257 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 18.85% of the target price of $15.6.



Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is +0.06 at $2.94, with 4,671,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SURF is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.73 at $46.87, with 3,695,013 shares traded. This represents a 15.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.8 at $43.97, with 2,971,912 shares traded. This represents a 56.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.4 at $335.67, with 1,859,270 shares traded. This represents a 9.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.52 at $18.29, with 1,541,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -3.46 at $37.70, with 1,306,620 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.8 at $160.32, with 1,227,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.52 at $18.17, with 633,859 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 73.41% of the target price of $24.75.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.12 at $16.45, with 599,438 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.24% of the target price of $20.5.



Pearson, Plc (PSO) is +1.7 at $10.39, with 573,890 shares traded. PSO's current last sale is 106.02% of the target price of $9.8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.