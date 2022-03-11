Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 11, 2022 : RLX, DIDI, SURF, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, NIO, RIVN, AAPL, CCL, F, PSO
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 142.57 to 13,733.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,668,751 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.32 at $2.02, with 6,592,152 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: RLX Technology Unveils $500M Share Buyback Plan; Shares Pop
DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.44 at $2.94, with 4,855,257 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 18.85% of the target price of $15.6.
Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is +0.06 at $2.94, with 4,671,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SURF is in the "strong buy range".
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.73 at $46.87, with 3,695,013 shares traded. This represents a 15.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.8 at $43.97, with 2,971,912 shares traded. This represents a 56.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.4 at $335.67, with 1,859,270 shares traded. This represents a 9.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.52 at $18.29, with 1,541,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -3.46 at $37.70, with 1,306,620 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.8 at $160.32, with 1,227,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.52 at $18.17, with 633,859 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 73.41% of the target price of $24.75.
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.12 at $16.45, with 599,438 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.24% of the target price of $20.5.
Pearson, Plc (PSO) is +1.7 at $10.39, with 573,890 shares traded. PSO's current last sale is 106.02% of the target price of $9.8.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 7, 2022 : BBBY, NINE, TQQQ, SQQQ, OXY, CTVA, QQQ, ING, CNR, BCEL, NIO, AAL
- Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 4, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, UBS, QQQ, CCL, APA, AAPL, SOFI, AEG, TSM, NIO, F
- Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 10, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, AQN, CPNG, NIO, AAPL, DASH, TMC, UBS, FCEL, NINE
- Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 8, 2022 : NINE, TMC, TQQQ, MNDT, SQQQ, QQQ, AAL, GSK, F, VALE, CCL, RIG