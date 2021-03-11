Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 11, 2021 : OGI, SQQQ, SPPI, RBLX, AMC, GE, NIO, PLTR, AAPL, SOS, QQQ, CATB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 217.89 to 12,969.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,077,970 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is +1.26 at $4.15, with 8,547,308 shares traded. OGI's current last sale is 234.46% of the target price of $1.77.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.77 at $13.73, with 4,064,399 shares traded. This represents a 16.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is +0.86 at $4.15, with 3,775,754 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Oral Presentations at Upcoming IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is unchanged at $76.49, with 2,938,713 shares traded.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is unchanged at $10.50, with 2,934,593 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 262.5% of the target price of $4.

General Electric Company (GE) is -1.19 at $12.81, with 2,327,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.4943 at $43.84, with 1,922,012 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.88% of the target price of $53.55.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.68 at $25.94, with 1,700,386 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 172.93% of the target price of $15.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.69 at $122.67, with 1,698,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.18 at $6.48, with 1,681,575 shares traded.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.55 at $316.43, with 1,395,675 shares traded. This represents a 91.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) is +0.45 at $3.47, with 1,218,326 shares traded.

