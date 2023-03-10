Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 10, 2023 : SIVB, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, QQQ, DB, TSLL, HLN, SI, LYG, SMFG, RLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 74.81 to 12,070.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,162,369 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is -69.79 at $36.25, with 9,675,119 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.04 at $21.74, with 5,828,208 shares traded. This represents a 35.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.101 at $39.55, with 4,309,687 shares traded. This represents a 26.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.04 at $172.88, with 2,422,640 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78.58% of the target price of $220.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.39 at $292.27, with 1,430,632 shares traded. This represents a 14.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is -0.66 at $11.25, with 1,341,699 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 92.21% of the target price of $12.2.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.01 at $9.88, with 1,241,225 shares traded. This represents a 112.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.02 at $7.72, with 1,236,049 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 94.15% of the target price of $8.2.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is +0.07 at $2.91, with 928,475 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is -0.03 at $2.37, with 833,845 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $3.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is -0.175 at $8.83, with 812,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SMFG is in the "strong buy range".



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.12 at $2.07, with 579,295 shares traded.

