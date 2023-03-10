Pre-Market
SIVB

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 10, 2023 : SIVB, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, QQQ, DB, TSLL, HLN, SI, LYG, SMFG, RLX

March 10, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 74.81 to 12,070.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,162,369 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is -69.79 at $36.25, with 9,675,119 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.04 at $21.74, with 5,828,208 shares traded. This represents a 35.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.101 at $39.55, with 4,309,687 shares traded. This represents a 26.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.04 at $172.88, with 2,422,640 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78.58% of the target price of $220.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.39 at $292.27, with 1,430,632 shares traded. This represents a 14.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is -0.66 at $11.25, with 1,341,699 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 92.21% of the target price of $12.2.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.01 at $9.88, with 1,241,225 shares traded. This represents a 112.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.02 at $7.72, with 1,236,049 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 94.15% of the target price of $8.2.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is +0.07 at $2.91, with 928,475 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is -0.03 at $2.37, with 833,845 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $3.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is -0.175 at $8.83, with 812,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SMFG is in the "strong buy range".

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.12 at $2.07, with 579,295 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SIVB
TQQQ
SQQQ
TSLA
QQQ
DB
TSLL
HLN
SI
LYG
SMFG
RL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.