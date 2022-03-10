Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 10, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, AQN, CPNG, NIO, AAPL, DASH, TMC, UBS, FCEL, NINE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is to 13,589.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,438,939 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.8599 at $46.22, with 3,274,925 shares traded. This represents a 64.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2 at $44.64, with 2,835,838 shares traded. This represents a 9.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.78 at $330.21, with 1,835,679 shares traded. This represents a 7.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is unchanged at $14.99, with 1,380,000 shares traded. AQN's current last sale is 90.85% of the target price of $16.5.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -2.62 at $20.08, with 1,115,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.68 at $19.49, with 1,070,183 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.88 at $160.07, with 906,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is -2.14 at $89.70, with 809,519 shares traded. DASH's current last sale is 39.26% of the target price of $228.5.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is +0.22 at $2.26, with 769,541 shares traded. TMC's current last sale is 45.2% of the target price of $5.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.09 at $16.81, with 736,129 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.22 at $6.10, with 727,001 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 122% of the target price of $5.



Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is +0.3 at $4.75, with 678,979 shares traded. NINE's current last sale is 172.73% of the target price of $2.75.

