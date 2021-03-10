Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 10, 2021 : GE, MNOV, EXPR, AMC, SOS, NIO, SQQQ, LAIX, AAPL, TLRY, TSLA, CAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 43.94 to 12,838.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,501,108 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.24 at $13.76, with 5,496,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is +4.94 at $10.62, with 5,138,172 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNOV is 20.172959; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +0.87 at $4.25, with 4,884,374 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Express, Inc. Announces $140 Million in Additional Financing to Bolster Liquidity



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.77 at $11.27, with 4,699,877 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.03 at $6.69, with 2,486,495 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.98 at $42.33, with 2,402,504 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.05% of the target price of $53.55.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.13 at $14.52, with 2,310,479 shares traded. This represents a 23.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is +0.47 at $3.18, with 1,916,104 shares traded.LAIX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.32 per share, which represents a -60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.065 at $120.02, with 1,418,906 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +3 at $27.41, with 1,346,529 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. TLRY's current last sale is 119.17% of the target price of $23.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.72 at $677.30, with 1,088,995 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104.2% of the target price of $650.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +2.21 at $30.90, with 1,074,757 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

