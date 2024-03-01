Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 1, 2024 : SOUN, NYCB, JL, FUBO, KDP, SQQQ, AMD, TQQQ, NIO, DELL, PLTR, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.82 to 18,064.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,047,944 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -1.61 at $5.81, with 7,850,377 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is -1.0299 at $3.76, with 6,399,133 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 53.72% of the target price of $7.



J-Long Group Limited (JL) is +0.28 at $2.28, with 6,322,141 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.32 at $2.39, with 3,512,413 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is -1.11 at $28.80, with 3,178,360 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. KDP's current last sale is 84.71% of the target price of $34.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $10.92, with 3,095,547 shares traded. This represents a .74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +5.47 at $198.00, with 2,020,371 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.45 at $60.81, with 1,861,599 shares traded. This represents a 202.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $5.84, with 1,524,496 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.51 per share, which represents a -51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +25.085 at $119.75, with 1,354,327 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.32 at $25.40, with 1,092,327 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 127% of the target price of $20.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.13 at $9.56, with 466,240 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 57.76% of the target price of $16.55.

