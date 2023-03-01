Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 1, 2023 : NIO, FHN, TQQQ, VCSH, SQQQ, IQ, TSLA, NVDA, AMC, XOM, NOK, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -3.67 to 12,038.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,560,477 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.41 at $8.98, with 6,696,776 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is -4.97 at $19.80, with 5,715,786 shares traded. FHN's current last sale is 79.2% of the target price of $25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.06 at $22.19, with 3,725,300 shares traded. This represents a 37.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is +0.1639 at $75.28, with 3,286,256 shares traded. This represents a 2.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $39.02, with 2,720,551 shares traded. This represents a 25.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.66 at $7.07, with 2,668,947 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 129.72% of the target price of $5.45.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.59 at $206.30, with 2,636,585 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.63% of the target price of $205.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.6 at $230.56, with 2,155,493 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.34 at $6.80, with 1,301,708 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 425% of the target price of $1.6.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.04 at $109.87, with 1,213,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.07 at $4.67, with 1,108,323 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.07 at $8.99, with 1,106,020 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 74.92% of the target price of $12.

