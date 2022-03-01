Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 1, 2022 : TQQQ, AEG, SQQQ, LCID, UBS, SOFI, SE, QQQ, NIO, AAPL, SHEL, TGT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -50.95 to 14,186.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,360,442 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.71 at $51.75, with 2,278,775 shares traded. This represents a 37.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aegon NV (AEG) is -0.14 at $4.83, with 1,812,988 shares traded.AEG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.58 at $41.31, with 1,808,410 shares traded. This represents a 46.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -3.41 at $25.57, with 1,472,991 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "buy range".



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.28 at $17.86, with 1,061,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.23 at $11.68, with 975,560 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Sea Limited (SE) is -10.1 at $135.50, with 876,501 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.38 at $345.42, with 845,471 shares traded. This represents a 16.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.41 at $22.43, with 708,538 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/7/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.57 at $164.55, with 652,575 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (SHEL) is -0.29 at $52.10, with 636,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHEL is in the "buy range".



Target Corporation (TGT) is +23.05 at $222.82, with 491,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TGT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.