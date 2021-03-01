Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 1, 2021 : ASLN, ECOR, SOS, AMC, PLTR, ATNX, APEN, SQQQ, QQQ, NIO, CCL, CCIV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 157.61 to 13,067.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,064,994 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is +3.19 at $7.62, with 12,506,963 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ASLN is in the "strong buy range".



electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is +0.84 at $3.01, with 9,954,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ECOR is in the "strong buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.98 at $5.75, with 7,271,425 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.8 at $8.81, with 4,091,654 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 220.25% of the target price of $4.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.47 at $25.37, with 3,130,861 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 169.13% of the target price of $15.



Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) is -6.52 at $5.58, with 2,573,155 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: CEO Dr. Johnson Lau Recuperating from COVID at Home



Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) is +1.64 at $6.33, with 2,378,571 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APEN is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.55 at $13.93, with 1,828,710 shares traded. This represents a 18.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.14 at $318.28, with 1,700,748 shares traded. This represents a 92.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.72 at $48.50, with 1,640,501 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.94 at $27.69, with 1,595,648 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 162.88% of the target price of $17.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +1.85 at $32.60, with 1,577,334 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.